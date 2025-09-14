Joe Burrow Injury: Bengals QB Exits Game With Toe Injury Following Sack
The Cincinnati Bengals may have taken a big hit.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked by Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead early in the second quarter on Sunday and stayed down on the turf. Eventually, training staff came out to assist him, and the two-time Pro Bowler left the game after trainers worked on his left leg.
As he left the field, Burrow was limping and did not look sure on his feet. He eventually walked back to the locker room.
Jake Browning replaced Burrow, with the Bengals trailing Jacksonville 14-7.
After the game went to halftime, the Bengals gave an update on Burrow, saying he was questionable to return with a toe injury. We’ll see if he’s able to get back out on the field.
Joe Burrow's Injury History
Burrow is no stranger to suffering serious injuries. As a rookie in 2020, Burrow suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his left knee in Week 11. In 2021, he dislocated his pinky, he sprained his MCL during Super Bowl LVI, suffered a calf strain during training camp in 2023, and tore a ligament in his wrist during Week 10 of the 2023 season.
In his six-year career, Burrow has played in 71 of a potential 86 games. The 28-year-old has already been named NFL Comeback Player of the Year twice.
The Bengals need Burrow on the field if they hope to turn things around after back-to-back 9-8 seasons.