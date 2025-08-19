SI

Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels Shared Special Moment After Bengals-Commanders Game

Andy Nesbitt

Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, two former LSU QBs, shared a quick hug after Monday night's Bengals-Commanders game.
Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, two former LSU QBs, shared a quick hug after Monday night's Bengals-Commanders game. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got a preseason win on the road Monday night as they beat the Washington Commanders, 31-17, at Northwest Stadium.

Burrow got the start as he and the Bengals are trying to get their key players more playing time in the preseason in hopes of avoiding another slow start to the regular season. Burrow completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

After the game he was able to share a special moment with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. They both played at LSU and they both won a Heisman Trophy during their college careers, so this meetup had a little more extra meaning.

Here's that moment:

LSU Tigers fans must have loved seeing that.

Daniels is coming off a stellar rookie campaign in which he led the Commanders to the NFC championship game, which they lost to the Eagles. Burrow, meanwhile, has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and will be trying to lead the Bengals to a bounce-back season this year.

Maybe these two will meet again later down the line in a game that means a lot more.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL