Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels Shared Special Moment After Bengals-Commanders Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got a preseason win on the road Monday night as they beat the Washington Commanders, 31-17, at Northwest Stadium.
Burrow got the start as he and the Bengals are trying to get their key players more playing time in the preseason in hopes of avoiding another slow start to the regular season. Burrow completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
After the game he was able to share a special moment with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. They both played at LSU and they both won a Heisman Trophy during their college careers, so this meetup had a little more extra meaning.
Here's that moment:
LSU Tigers fans must have loved seeing that.
Daniels is coming off a stellar rookie campaign in which he led the Commanders to the NFC championship game, which they lost to the Eagles. Burrow, meanwhile, has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and will be trying to lead the Bengals to a bounce-back season this year.
Maybe these two will meet again later down the line in a game that means a lot more.