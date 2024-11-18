Joe Burrow Left Cris Collinsworth in Awe During Bengals Game-Tying Drive vs. Chargers
The Cincinnati Bengals staged an impressive comeback during their Week 11 tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Joe Burrow's heroics were at the root of it.
Early into the fourth quarter, Burrow managed to escape a collapsing pocket and scramble outside before firing a pass to running back Chase Brown, who tacked on a few more yards after the catch. What looked to as if it could potentially be a big loss for Cincinnati ended up putting them in prime field position, largely thanks to Burrow's elusive maneuvering in the pocket.
Even NBC's Cris Collinsworth couldn't help but let out a chuckle over Burrow's ability to remain on his feet. Derwin James had burst into the backfield and nearly secured a sack, but Burrow was able to shed the tackle before finding Brown in space.
"Ha! That's one of the best plays I've ever seen Joe Burrow make. That looked like it was DOA. There was no way he's coming out of there with Derwin James flying off the edge like that. And then there's no way he's making that completion, and there's no way Chase Brown is catching it and running with it like that. What a play that was," said Collinsworth.
It was a crucial moment for the Bengals, who kept their foot on the gas during the drive and capped it off with a touchdown throw from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, his second receiving score of the game.
Having entered the second half trailing 24–6, the Bengals came all the way back thanks to some special moments from Burrow and the rest of the offense.