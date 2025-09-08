SI

Joe Burrow Getting Absolutely Lit Up by Myles Garrett is Scariest Video of Week 1

Andy Nesbitt

Joe Burrow somehow was able to get up off the ground after this brutal hit by Myles Garrett.
Being an NFL quarterback sounds like a fun job, in theory. You make lots of money, live in big houses, and are treated like a hero if you lead your team to lots of wins.

There's definitely a big downside to it all, however. There are big guys on the other side of the ball that want nothing more than to clean your absolute clock every time the ball is snapped.

Check out what Joe Burrow went through on one play during Sunday's 17-16 season-opening win over the Browns. The Bengals' star quarterback dropped back to pass and thought everything was great in his life. Then Myles Garrett came out of nowhere in a full sprint and ran right through Burrows's body, sending him to the ground in what looked like a very painful heap.

No thank you!

Burrow was somehow not injured on that play and was able to lead the Bengals to the victory.

But you have to think he'll be replaying that moment in his mind for quite some time, knowing things could have gone really wrong for him in a blink of an eye.

