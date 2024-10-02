Joe Burrow Thinks He Needs to Play 'Near Perfect' vs. Ravens to Win AFC North Matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, winning one of their first four games before even competing in an AFC North matchup.
The Week 5 clash against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday will be a tough test for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow. The 2–2 Ravens swept the Bengals in their two matchups last season, and Burrow wants to change the team's narrative this year. But he knows it won't be easy.
"You've got to be aggressive out the gate," Burrow said Wednesday. "You can't let the game come to you because your possessions are going to be so limited. I'm gonna have to play damn-near perfect. That's how I'm preparing, so it's an exciting opportunity.
"It's a big game, it's a big game. We know what our record is," Burrow continued. "We know the opportunities we have going forward, but it's our first divisional opponent. We're 1–3. We need to get this one. it's a big game for the Bengals."
Through four games, Burrow's completed 95-of-134 pass attempts for 978 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
The Bengals are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the last spot in the division. The Bengals will also be looking for their first home win of the season this weekend. Cincinnati is coming off their first win of the season over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.