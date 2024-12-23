Joe Burrow Makes NFL History With Unprecedented Streak in Bengals' Last Seven Games
Joe Burrow is on a roll.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback kept his team alive in the AFC playoff picture with a decisive 24–6 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.
While steering the Bengals to their third straight win, Burrow threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing, good for a 134.3 passer rating. That performance was just enough to keep his streak alive and make some NFL history along the way.
Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in seven straight games. He's accomplished that now in every game dating back to the Bengals' 41–24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 when he threw for 251 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
Five other quarterbacks have thrown for 250+ yards and at least three touchdowns in five straight games, including future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who did it six straight contests during the New England Patriots' 16–0 season in 2007.
Most consecutive games with 250+ passing yards and 3+ TD passes in NFL history
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
STREAK
Joe Burrow
Bengals
2024
7*
Drew Brees
Saints
2011 to '12
6
Tom Brady
Patriots
2007
6
Peyton Manning
Broncos
2012
5
Steve Young
49ers
1998
5
Dan Marino
Dolphins
1984
5
* asterisk indicates active streak; chart courtesy of Stathead
Winners of three straight games, the Bengals (7–8) have a 7% chance to make the postseason, per NFL.com. They can do so by winning their last two games against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, combined with the Broncos losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day and the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts each losing at least one game the next two weeks.
No matter how it shakes out, Burrow's current streak will stand alone in NFL history.