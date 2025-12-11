Joe Burrow Offered Cryptic Comments About Mindset Shift in Bengals’ Presser
Joe Burrow is set to play in his third game since his return from a turf toe injury that required surgery, when the Bengals take on the Ravens for the second time in three weeks on Sunday.
Burrow, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday, has now missed significant time in three of his six NFL seasons due to injury, including a torn ACL in his rookie season, wrist injury in 2023 and the turf toe injury this season. When healthy Burrow has shown he can play at an MVP-caliber level and even lead his team to a Super Bowl. When he’s not healthy, the Bengals have struggled to remain competitive without him, including winning just one game in his absence this year.
On Wednesday, Burrow was asked if his latest injury has changed his perspective on the game. “It doesn’t change my desire to win,” Burrow replied. “If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for?”
When asked if it’s tough to have fun given all he’s been through, Burrow acknowledged, “It’s certainly.”
Burrow didn’t pinpoint a specific moment that shifted his perspective, instead noting that his views have come as he’s reflected on his career. “I think I’ve been through more than most,” Burrow said. “Certainly not easy on the brain or the body, so just trying to have fun doing it again.”
“There are just a lot of things going on right now. A lot of things going on,” Burrow said. When asked if they’re football related or personal, he simply replied, “All of the above.”
Given all the injuries, time he’s missed and the Bengals’ failures to make the postseason since 2022, it’s not hard to understand why Burrow wants to find the fun in the game of football again. Burrow did not dive into specifics about what he’s seeking, but as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, it makes sense that he wants better for himself and his career, even if that’s just having more fun.