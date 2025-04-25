Joe Burrow Officially Welcomed Bengals' First-Round Pick With Hilarious One-Liner
Joe Burrow officially met the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick, defensive end Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M, at the Bengals' facility on Friday.
Their first interaction was caught on camera, and it ended with Burrow feeling the need to properly introduce himself. He's a big enough NFL star that he probably doesn't have to introduce himself anywhere he goes, but he likely did in this moment to make Stewart feel welcome.
"Joe, by the way," Burrow said after hugging Stewart. He didn't leave without a hyped-up message to Stewart either. "Let's get some sacks this year, let's go."
Stewart added to the bit during his press conference in Cincinnati on Friday.
"I met some guy named Joe in the locker room," Stewart said, via Bengals Talk's James Rapien. "He came up to me and said, 'Hi, my name is Joe.'"
It sounds like the quarterback and defensive end already have a lighthearted relationship going.
In regards to Burrow's message to Stewart about getting sacks, Stewart finished his three-year collegiate career with a total of 4.5 sacks. Hopefully he can deliver on Burrow's wish this fall.