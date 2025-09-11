Joe Burrow Had Perfect Line After Taking Brutal Hit From Myles Garrett
The normally explosive Bengals offense was held to just 141 total yards in their Week 1 win over the Browns, in large part because of the effort from Cleveland's ferocious defense.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett led the charge, including sacking quarterback Joe Burrow twice and pressuring him multiple times. After the game, a clip of Garrett charging up the middle unblocked and taking down Burrow has gotten plenty of traction, even though Burrow managed to get the ball out before Garrett knocked him down.
When asked about that hit while speaking to reporters this week, Burrow retorted, “I would say that was my best throw of the day. Everybody likes to show that hit, but not necessarily where I put the ball in that situation.”
Even with Garrett closing in, Burrow threw the ball accurately to receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase caught the ball, but he was unable to get both feet in bounds, so the pass was not officially a completion for Burrow, who finished 14-23 for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Though it was far from Burrow or his receivers' most productive day, the Bengals finally secured a Week 1 win, and will look to move to 2-0 when they take on the Jaguars this week.