Joe Burrow's Proposal for 18-Game NFL Schedule Was Universally Loved by Fans
It's not a big secret that the NFL has considered further expanding the regular season from 17 to 18 games in the future.
If such a change to the NFL schedule is to be made, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered an eye-opening suggestion that would help ease the burden on players while also enhancing the league's lackluster Pro Bowl celebrations.
During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow discussed what he'd like to see in an improved NFL schedule, and he suggested, if the league were to implement an 18-game season, that teams should receive an additional bye week.
Furthermore, Burrow proposed the NFL moves the Pro Bowl to the middle of the season—he floated Week 13 as a potential target–in order to revive the annual event that has been lacking in luster for many years.
As for the Super Bowl, the additional week would make it so Super Bowl Sunday is during President's Day weekend, meaning the dreaded "Monday after the Super Bowl" would be a holiday.
Overall, fans and even some players seemed to resonate with his comments, as many voiced their support for the changes suggested by the Bengals superstar.