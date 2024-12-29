Joe Burrow Responds to Micah Parsons Calling for Bengals QB to Win MVP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on an unprecedented run as his team hangs around in the AFC playoff race.
Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals' 30–24 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, extending his NFL-record streak to eight straight games with at least 300 yards and three passing touchdowns.
His performance in the Bengals' fourth consecutive win had Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons calling for the 28-year-old to win NFL MVP if he propels Cincinnati to the playoffs after a 4–8 start.
"I've got a lot of respect for Micah, and I've seen the things that he said about me. That makes you feel good," Burrow said Saturday. "I put a lot of work into this to go out to play well every Sunday. ... When you see comments like that, it's a good feeling. It's not why you do it, but in a season like this, those things make you feel good, so I appreciate those."
Entering Sunday's slate of games, Burrow leads the NFL in completions (423), passing yards (4,641), passing touchdowns (42) and passing yards per game (290.1). He will enter Week 18 with a career-high 109.8 passer rating, besting his 108.3 passer rating in 2021 when he was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.
In order to make the postseason, the Bengals need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, combined with the Denver Broncos losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins also losing or tying one of their final two games.