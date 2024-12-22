Joe Burrow Wows NFL Fans by Throwing Touchdown Pass From His Knees
Joe Burrow continues to do remarkable things despite his team's rough season.
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and their quarterback did something incredible to cap an eight-play, 99-yard drive.
With the score tied 0-0 midway through the first quarter, the Bengals were facing first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Burrow dropped back to pass and didn't find anyone open initially. He scrambled to his left and tripped slightly but spotted Tee Higgins open in the end zone. As he went down he began to throw the ball, finishing his release as the bottom half of his body was laying in the turf. He still fit the ball in perfectly to Higgins.
From a different angle, you can see Burrow was tripped by his own offensive lineman, so he was never touched by a Browns player. That means he was never down and the play was legal.
A pretty incredible still photo is below:
That touchdown gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead.
Cincinnati is 6-8 despite the fact that Burrow is having the best statistical season of his career. He's doing everything he can to get his team wins.