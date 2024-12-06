Richard Sherman Believes the QB of a Sub-.500 Team Should Win MVP
Amazon Prime NFL analyst Richard Sherman gave quite the endorsement for league MVP of one quarterback whose team has struggled this season in the AFC.
Sherman believes that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose team is 4–8, should earn Most Valuable Player award.
"Statistically, look, Joe Burrow should be MVP, his team has just let him down" Sherman said on Thursday. "He's got 30 touchdowns, five interceptions. You can say what you want, you can boo what you want, but the numbers are the numbers, I don't give a dang what y'all say. The number are the numbers."
Sherman's endorsement of Burrow came during a segment in which the panel was discussing Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's MVP case. Barkley is the leader in the clubhouse to-date, as the Eagles are rolling and Barkley is on a 2,000-plus yard pace.
As for Burrow, he is having a great season, but his team's struggles will likely keep him from capturing league MVP for the first time in his career.
Burrow has completed 67.7% of his passes for 3,337 yards and 30 touchdowns to five interceptions, but the Bengals are well outside of the playoff picture.