Joe Burrow's Unique Pregame Fit Led to Countless Jokes by NFL Fans

Burrow entered Week 14 with 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions on the season for the 4-8 Bengals.
Joe Burrow is not afraid to be bold with his pregame outfits.

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback was at it again with his fashion choices. He arrived for his team's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys wearing a matching shirt/pants combination that had NFL fans making a ton of jokes.

The reactions came quickly.

The Bengals enter this week's Monday Night Football tilt at 4-8 on the season. While the team has struggled mightily, Burrow is putting together an outstanding year. The 27-year-old has completed 67.7% of his passes for 3,337 yards, with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. Among NFL quarterbacks, he currently ranks first in touchdown passes, second in QBR (74.2), third in passing yards and fourth in quarterback rating (107.4).

Cincinnati hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but Burrow and company will need to start winning quickly to avoid that fate.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

