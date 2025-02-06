Joe Burrow Used Smart Way to Show How Bengals Can Pay for His Key Targets
Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants the Cincinnati Bengals to give contracts to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson this offseason. And, maybe even draft some young talent.
So how are the Bengals going to afford to do all of this? Burrow had a clever response when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked him this on First Take.
"The cap is going up each year. We just got new TV deals, so the cap's going to continue to go up," Burrow said. "We all want to stay together, so we're all going to do what it takes to do that. We have great players that have done great things and deserve to be paid. They're going to be paid what they're worth, whether we do it or somebody else. I hope we do it."
It's going to be a big offseason for the Bengals, as Burrow said. Higgins is set to hit free agency this spring, while the Chase and Hendrickson are entering the final seasons of their respective contracts. It will be costly to keep all three stars on the squad, but Burrow thinks the Bengals can afford it. We'll see what ends up happening.