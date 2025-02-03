Joe Burrow Expects Bengals to Work Out Contracts for Three Star Players
The Cincinnati Bengals have their work cut out for them this offseason as receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, along with defensive end Trey Hendrickson, are all up for big contracts. Higgins is set to hit free agency this spring, while the other two are entering the final seasons of their respective contracts.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is hopeful and optimistic that the Bengals will do what they need to in order to keep all three star players.
"We can make it happen," Burrow said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. "We can make it happen. And it just has to be right for everybody involved. I know the players want to make it work. We all want to be together. So I don't see it not working out, but we'll see."
Burrow's been a loud voice for Chase especially, who led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. It's been a long time coming for Chase to earn a big contract extension as it was also a topic of conversation last offseason. Chase sat out of last year's training camp, but still returned for the season even without a contract extension.
Burrow has also made it clear he would like to see Higgins return to the roster, too. Similarly to Chase, Higgins was in a battle with the Bengals last offseason as he was looking for a bigger contract. He ended up signing a franchise tender to play this season.
Both Higgins and Hendrickson requested trades from the Bengals last offseason. The defensive star is also seeking a bigger contract extension this offseason.
We'll see what the Bengals can work out over the next couple months, but it sounds like their franchise quarterback would really like to see the band stick together.