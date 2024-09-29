Joe Flacco Reveals Hilarious Reason Anthony Richardson Will Never Think He's Cool
Joe Flacco doesn't think he'll ever be cool to fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson.
On Sunday, Flacco led the Indianapolis Colts to a 27–24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he entered the game when Richardson left with a hip injury. Flacco was good in relief, completing 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
After the game, sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala caught up with Flacco and let him know Richardson told the CBS crew that the 39-year-old veteran was cooler than he thought he'd be.
"He told me his mom is eight days older than I am so there's no chance in the world he thinks I'm cool," Flacco said while laughing.
What a response.
The Colts picked Flacco up in March as Richardson's backup. Indianapolis is the fifth team Flacco has played for since leaving the Ravens after the 2018 season. He has spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets (twice), Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, before being signed in Indy.
There is no word on Richardson's long-term prognosis, so there's a chance we'll see Flacco again in the future.