Joe Mixon Confronted Ravens Player After Errant Punt Hit Texans Assistant Coach
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon wasn't feeling very holly or jolly before the team's Christmas Day game against the Baltimore Ravens. As NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported before the game, Mixon, on the field for warmups, took exception to an errant punt hitting a Texans assistant coach.
Mixon took the ball and punted it as far as he could into the stands, then confronted the punter, prompting multiple Ravens players, including backup quarterback Josh Johnson, to exchange words with the Houston back.
Mixon was eventually ushered away, but one can bet that if emotions run high during the Ravens-Texans game, this pregame incident will be pointed to as the catalyst.
The second Christmas Day game features a battle of two playoff-bound teams in Baltimore (10-5) and Houston (9-6), and if this encounter was any indication, the contest will have the intensity of a postseason environment.