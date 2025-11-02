Joey Porter Jr.’s Dad Was So Fired Up After Late Interception Sealed Steelers’ Win
The Steelers hosted the Colts on Sunday in a battle between two likely AFC playoff teams, and Pittsburgh made a statement. Thanks to the best defensive performance of the season the Steelers completely stifled an Indianapolis offense that had been producing at elite levels under Daniel Jones leading into Week 9. But while the Steelers’ offense played well enough they still needed some help from their counterparts to seal the win—and it came from a very familiar name.
Thanks to an ill-advised Roman Wilson hurdle that turned into a fumble the Colts had the ball with just under two minutes remaining and trailing the Steelers, 27-17. Jones dropped back to pass and tried to force the ball to Alec Pierce. Pittsburgh DB Joey Porter Jr. was waiting and jumped right in front of Pierce to intercept the ball. It was a great play that effectively sealed the Steelers’ win.
And nobody was happier about it than his father, longtime Steelers defender Joey Porter Sr. The CBS cameras captured Porter’s dad’s reaction to the big play and it was great.
A defender by the name of Porter sealing a Pittsburgh win with a big play? It must be the early 2000s all over again.
Porter, of course, was an All-Pro defender for the Steelers from 1999-2006. Nearly two decades after he left Pittsburgh, his son joined the franchise by getting picked in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Steelers. Apparently making game-winning plays runs in the family.
The Colts managed to get the ball back after the INT and pulled within a touchdown but had no real shot of pulling off the comeback once Porter Jr. picked off Jones. Turnovers were a problem all day. The Porter pick was the third of the day for Jones. Matched with three fumbles lost and Indy recorded a whopping six turnovers on the day.
It’s a great win for the Steelers, a bad loss for the Colts, and a great memory for the Porters.