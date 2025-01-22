John Harbaugh Addresses Mark Andrews's Future With Ravens After Divisional-Round Drop
Since his rookie year in 2018, tight end Mark Andrews has been a crucial cog in the Baltimore Ravens' machine—and one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets.
However, Andrews has been under the microscope this week after dropping a potential tying two-point conversion in the Ravens' 27–25 divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
In the aftermath of Baltimore's defeat, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that he communicated an uplifting message to the tight end.
“Mark is a huge part of our future and we love him,” Harbaugh said. “We’re there for him. If anybody can take a tough circumstance like that and handle it with class and grace and dignity and mental toughness, it’s most definitely Mark Andrews.”
This season, Andrews caught 55 passes for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. The former Oklahoma All-American has Pro Bowl berths under his belt in 2019, 2021 and 2022; a 1,361-receiving-yard season in '21 netted him All-Pro honors as well.
With one year left on his contract, Andrews will have plenty of motivation to bounce back.