Mark Andrews Had Brutal Drop on Potential Game-Tying Two-Point Conversion
Mark Andrews had a rough one on Sunday.
The Baltimore Ravens three-time Pro Bowl tight end had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter, then had the worst drop of his career a few minutes later.
While the Buffalo Bills led 27-19 in their divisional round matchup, the Ravens drove 88 yards in less than two minutes for a touchdown with 1:33 remaining. That made the score 27-25 and put them a two-point conversion away from tying the game and potentially sending it to overtime.
On the conversion attempt, quarterback Lamar Jackson took the snap, rolled to the right and found Andrews open near the goal line. Jackson hit him in the numbers but Andrew bobbled then dropped the pass as he fell backward into the end zone.
Jackson did everything right, that ball has to be caught.
That drop essentially ended the game. The Bills recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran the clock out to secure a spot in the AFC championship game.
Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the league. He had five catches for 61 yards on the game, but the fumble and dropped two-pointer were absolutely devastating to the Ravens' chances to win the game.
In the NFL, one player is never solely responsible for a team's loss. But it will be hard to convince Ravens fans of that tonight.