John Harbaugh Gives Lamar Jackson Lofty Goal Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
As Lamar Jackson enters his seventh season with the Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh prompted the quarterback with quite the goal for the 2024 season: become the best quarterback in NFL history.
Well, that's certainly a huge task.
"The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League," Harbaugh said, via the Associated Press. "That's the vision. It's going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort, together as a team, teamwork, and by the grace of God and God's goodwill. That's how it's going to happen. And I believe it like we've already seen it."
At age 27, Jackson has definitely had an admirable NFL career as he's picked up two MVP awards, three Pro Bowl bids and he even established the NFL record for single-season rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206 yards in 2019.
But, with all those accolades, Jackson has yet to find that success in the playoffs. He's only missed the playoffs one time in his career, but that was when he missed the end of the season with an ankle injury in 2021. He's played in the conference championship once, which actually came last season against the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Without any Super Bowl titles to his name, it will be difficult for Harbaugh and Jackson to make a case for the Ravens quarterback to be known as the best in NFL history against some of the other legendary quarterbacks. For example, recently retired quarterback Tom Brady has a record seven Super Bowl rings.
Maybe this will be Jackson's best year yet, as Harbaugh hinted. Only time will tell.