John Harbaugh Had Heartwarming Message For Brother Jim After Ravens Win Over Chargers
John Harbaugh improved to 3–0 lifetime in the NFL when coaching against his brother Jim as the Baltimore Ravens secured a 30–23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.
After the game, the Harbaugh brothers met on the field for a quick exchange, including a heartwarming postgame hug and some brief words of appreciation.
John embraced his brother and told him, "You're a great coach." Jim responded, "I love you."
It wasn't lost on the Harbaugh siblings how special it was to be a head coach in a game against one another. The last time they'd squared off in the pros was during Super Bowl XLVII when John's Ravens defeated Jim's San Francisco 49ers 34–31. Their last head-to-head meeting was over a decade ago, but the Harbaugh brothers' competitive rivalry hasn't dissipated since then.
The brothers had a longer exchange on the field before Monday's game but kept things quick when meeting on the field afterward.
John spoke to reporters about the significance of the matchup against Jim.
"Going against a team that's this well coached, by all their coaches and by my brother Jim. Best coach in the National Football League when he's done with that team and how hard they're playing and what they did. Hats off to them, because they're going to win a lot more football games this year and they're going to be a major factor in the playoffs," said John of his younger brother's team.
Clearly, he's impressed with the job Jim has done during his first season at the helm in Los Angeles. It's possible they'll meet again in the playoffs, too. Baltimore sits at 8–4 and the Chargers fell to 7–4 after Monday's clash, meaning a postseason rematch between the Harbaugh brothers isn't out of the picture.