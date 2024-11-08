John Harbaugh Roasted for Wasting Early Challenge on Bengals' Harmless 3-Yard Catch
John Harbaugh pulled out his red challenge flag rather early in the Baltimore Ravens' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 10.
On the Bengals' first offensive possession, quarterback Joe Burrow steered the offense deep into the red zone and set up a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. He connected with tight end Mike Gesicki for a three-yard reception near the sidelines, but Harbaugh wasn't convinced the veteran completed the catch.
Harbaugh threw a challenge flag on the play—again, it was a three-yard catch on first down—and lost. Officials who ruled it a catch on the field were proven right by the replay review, and the Ravens lost a challenge and a timeout not even five minutes into the game.
It was an odd decision for Harbaugh, who has been correct on just three of his last 14 challenges dating back to the 2022 season.
NFL fans had some fun at Harbaugh's expense:
The Bengals went on to score on that drive, finishing it off on a one-yard touchdown plunge by Chase Brown. The Ravens, who went on to tie the game in the second quarter on Nelson Agholor's six-yard touchdown catch, are certainly hoping Harbaugh's odd decision to challenge a rather harmless three-yard catch in the first quarter doesn't come back to haunt them.