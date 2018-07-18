John Mara, Steve Tisch, New York Giants

Learn about New York Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, including how they made their wealth, education and more.

July 18, 2018

NEW YORK GIANTS |JOHN K. MARA, STEVE TISCH | PRESIDENT, CEO (MARA); CHAIRMAN, EVP (TISCH) | AGES: 63 (MARA); 69 (TISCH)

Education: Tisch: Tufts University; Mara: Boston College, Fordham University School of Law

How They Acquired the Franchise: John’s grandfather Tim Mara paid $500 to purchase the franchise in 1925, the year five new teams entered the NFL. Decades later, in 1991, Bob Tisch (Steve’s father), paid more than $70 million to purchase 50% of the team. Steve inherited that stake after Bob’s death in November 2005.

Net Worth: Mara: $500 million (per ESPN in 2015); Tisch: $1.2 billion (per Forbes in 2018)

Franchise Valuation: $3.3 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: Tisch spent a career in the movie business, producing notables films such as Risky BusinessForrest Gump and American History X. His father co-founded the Loews Corporation, which started as a hotel venture and now includes subsidiaries in insurance, drilling and gas pipelines.

Mara worked at the firm Shea & Gould, specializing in labor and employment law, before officially joining the Giants in 1988.

In the Owner’s Words: “I think certainly we all hope that our players stand for the anthem this year,” Mara told SiriusXM in May 2018. “I think it’s the right thing to do. … We’ve been supportive of those in the past who have decided to protest, but I think we’ve gotten to a point now where it’s become such a divisive issue that I think it’s important that we come out of here with a policy that everybody can respect and adhere to.”

Political Donations: Tisch has been the much more active political contributor, especially to democrats, donating $10,400 to Cory Booker in 2014; $5,000 to Claire McCaskill and $4,800 to Chuck Schumer in ’12; and $2,300 each to Clinton and Obama in 2008. Tisch also donated $10K to the conservative super PAC, George Allen’s Fund for America’s Comeback, in ’12.

NFL Committees: Mara: Workplace Diversity Committee, Management Council Executive Committee (Chairman), Competition Committee, Health & Safety Advisory Committee, Compensation Committee; Tisch: NFL Network Committee, NFL Foundation Board.

• Click here to read The MMQB’s Complete NFL Owner’s Guide

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)