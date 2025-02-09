Jon Hamm, Bradley Cooper Had Fired-Up Introductions for Chiefs, Eagles at Super Bowl
Super Bowl LIX was launched by two massive fans introducing their favorite teams.
Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper took center stage at Super Bowl LIX to introduce the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
Hamm, a St. Louis native and long-time Chiefs fan, tried to get Kansas City fans fired up by giving a passionate introduction for the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.
Cooper, is a Pennsylvania native and die-hard Eagles fan. He was next and gave a fiery intro for the E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!
Super Bowl LIX is a bit of a grudge match. It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. It was a thrilling game Kansas City was able to win late. Both teams feature a lot of the same players this time around, so the matchup could get intense.