Jonathan Gannon Comically Reveals Cardinals' Findings From Studying Momentum
Since the very first American football game in 1869, coaches—like scientists—have been trying to tame the concept of momentum. Can positive plays in games cascade on one another to change the direction of a contest?
According to Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals' coaching staff put that idea to the test this offseason. On Wednesday, Gannon revealed to reporters what the team found—or rather, didn't find—about the concept on the heels of a 4–13 season.
"Does momentum exist?" Gannon asked rhetorically. "The answer is perhaps."
That drew chuckles from assembled writers, which led the second-year boss to elaborate.
"We actually did a deep dive this year on momentum in the building," Gannon said. "Yes and no. If you let it. But it can also be a negative thing, too."
Well, that settles it. Momentum is simultaneously real and not real, and all sports commentary cliches are effectively rendered moot. Quantum physicists would be proud.