Jonathan Taylor’s Reckless Move on Colts Potential TD Had NFL Fans in Disbelief
It happened again.
Just a few hours after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle fumbled a potential scoop-and-score out of the end zone for a turnover, the Indianapolis Colts made the same mistake.
The costly miscue came with the Colts looking to extend a 13-7 lead early in the third quarter when Taylor broke free and appeared to score an impressive 41-yard touchdown. But Taylor picked his foot up off the gas just a second too early, and let go of the ball before he crossed the goal line.
While the play was initially called a touchdown on the field, after further review, it was overturned. Fumble, touchback, Denver ball.
While a defensive player such as Battle might be forgiven for not knowing how to act properly when carrying the ball near the goal line, veteran running back Jonathan Taylor, with 50 touchdowns in his NFL career, has no such excuse.
Fans following the action were shocked—not only had this frustrating mistake happened again, it had happened twice in one day. And now it was happening to a running back who happens to be carrying several fantasy football teams in the postseason.
Others had jokes.
The play was especially shocking because Taylor is one of the last players in the league you might expect to make such a mistake.
While Taylor rightfully doesn’t care about any of our fantasy teams, he does care deeply about the Colts’ postseason hopes. Heading into Sunday, Indianapolis sat just outside of the playoff picture, with a 25% chance of playing into January.
After Taylor’s turnover, the Colts gave up 17 unanswered points to the Broncos. If Indianapolis is still going to make the playoffs, they don’t have room for any more mistakes.