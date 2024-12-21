Jordan Brand to Cover Jalen Hurts's Fine for Miscolored Cleats
The NFL fined Jalen Hurts $5,628 this week after he wore two different-colored cleats in the Eagles' win over the Steelers last Sunday.
The fine, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out, was due to Philly's quarterback wearing a shoe color that was "not one of the Eagles' Constitutional team colors."
According to NFL rules, "a player may wear shoes that are black, white, or any Constitutional team color, or any combination of black, white, and a Constitutional team color.”
Hurts wore a midnight green cleat on his right foot, and a lime/Kelly green cleat on his left foot. Somewhere between his shoelaces, the NFL found a violation.
Given the egregious fine—especially when you factor in the NFL itself promoting the dual-color look on its own social media—Jordan Brand, the maker of the cleats, announced that they're covering Hurts' fine.
"We're paying the fine," Jordan announced, via Nick DePaula. "You can't ban greatness."
A pretty cool gesture by the company who signed Hurts to their brand ahead of the 2023 season.
With the Eagles, at 12-2, heading to Washington this Sunday to take on the Commanders—one question remains. Will their quarterback wear his controversial cleats again?
"We'll see."