Jordan Love Contract Needs to Rival Trevor Lawrence to Get Done Quickly, per Report
Jordan Love is not participating in Green Bay Packers training camp while he waits for a resolution to a contract extension stalemate between him and the team. Both parties are believed to want to find common ground on a contract that makes Love the franchise's long-term option under center and likely one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
According to Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports, the Packers have a target to shoot for if they want to put ink to paper and get Love on the practice field quickly.
But to close this quickly, the Packers will likely need to at least pony up the equivalent of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s contract, per a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Lawrence signed a five-year extension worth $275 million this offseason, his $55 million annual average tying Joe Burrow’s league-high extension from the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow’s $219 million guarantees and $146 million full guarantees top Lawrence’s $200 million and $142 million respectively, per overthecap.com.
Lawrence's contract value appears to be the floor, with Burrow the ceiling.
The Utah State product is in his fourth season in the league after being plucked in the first round of the 2020 draft, but he didn't appear in a game until 2021, and didn't become a regular starter until last season. After a rocky start last season, Love found a groove and has ostensibly inspired confidence to get the Packers to buy into him for the long run.
Last season, Love threw for over 4,000 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record plus a playoff appearance, including a 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.