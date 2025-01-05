Jordan Love Exits Packers-Bears After Suffering Injury to Throwing Arm
The Green Bay Packers entered Week 18 with a playoff spot secured but still had something to play for, as a win would give them a chance to secure the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. This meant the Packers were full-throttle on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and all the starters were out there playing hard.
Including starting quarterback Jordan Love, who was unable to finish the first half after suffering an injury to his throwing arm.
It's unclear when the injury happened but at some point in the second quarter Love was replaced by backup Malik Willis. Shortly after that, the Packers announced Love was questionable to return with a right elbow injury.
The hope for Packers fans is that the team is merely being cautious with Love. It would be nice to beat the Bears but with a postseason berth locked up there's no reason to push the issue.
Green Bay played well when Love missed time earlier this year, winning both games with Willis under center in Week 2 and Week 3. But Love is, obviously, key to the organization's hopes to make a deep playoff run. Should this injury linger it could prove very problematic indeed.
With Christian Watson also considered questionable after getting carted off with a knee injury, it's already been a tough day for the Packers.