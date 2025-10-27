Jordan Love Speaks About Special Relationship With Aaron Rodgers After 'SNF' Showdown
Jordan Love was able to outshine Aaron Rodgers as the Packers notched a 35-25 victory on Sunday Night Football with Green Bay's past and present meeting on the gridiron for a highly anticipated showcase. The young quarterback completed 20 consecutive passes en route to 360 yards and three touchdowns and looked every bit the worthy successor to an exclusive club that's only seen three full-time members over the last 34 years.
Rodgers said all the right things leading up to the game and after it but it was clear that this one meant a bit more considering the circumstances. And while most of the coverage focused on him playing his old team, it was also a unique experience for Love.
“Definitely,” Love told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after the game. “I knew what this week meant, and coming into it what it was going to be. So, definitely, playing well going against A-Rod, and coming out with the win feels great. Just like you said, the time we spent together, everything I learned, it definitely is special for me to go out and be able to play well with him watching. That’s one of those things, I know he’s been watching, I know he’s studied some of the games we’ve played.
“He’s texted me that before—he’s seen some really good things from me, some great growth, and he’s happy for me. We’ve got a pretty special relationship, and anytime I’m able to hear from him, get some good feedback and come out here and play well with him on the other side, it definitely felt good.”
But now that the game is over, Love can concede the obvious, and that’s that this one did have more meaning—because of how much Rodgers meant to his career.“Oh man—so much, so much,” Love said.
“I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am today without being able to watch him and learn from him, and just see a quarterback go out there and play at a super high level.”
Love spent the first three years of his career as Rodgers's backup in Green Bay before getting his chance to shine when the veteran left for the New York Jets. Since then he's done nothing but impress. This year has been his best yet as he's completing 70.9% of his passes and has 13 touchdowns against two picks. The Packers maintained the best record in the NFC with the convincing, come-from-behind victory.