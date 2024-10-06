Jordan Love Avoided a Safety By Throwing the Worst Pick Six of the Season
Jordan Love just put himself on the wrong kind of highlight reel.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback made a boneheaded decision that led to a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Love faced third-and-12 from his own 8-yard line with 2:02 left in the first half and the game tied at 7-7. He dropped back and immediately faced pressure from the Rams. He was bumped by linebacker Byron Young, which made him stumble towards the back of the end zone. Love attempted to throw the ball while completely off balance and ended up tossing it right to Rams rookie safety Jaylen McCollough.
McCullough intercepted the ball near the sideline at the 4-yard line and walked into the end zone for a pick-six.
Video of the ridiculous play is below.
But hey, at least Love didn't take a safety, right?
The sequence gave the Rams a 13-7 lead after kicker Josh Karty missed the extra point.