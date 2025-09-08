Josh Allen Closed Out Bills Coach’s Postgame Speech With a Simple Fired-Up Message
The Buffalo Bills had the wildest win of Week 1 late Sunday night as they scored 16 unanswered points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter and stunned the Ravens 41-40 on a last-second field goal by veteran kicker Matt Prater who joined the team just a few days before the season opener.
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was brilliant down the stretch as he put the team on his back for three straight drives to close out a win that left everyone in utter disbelief.
The postgame scene inside the Bills' locker room was electric, with head coach Sean McDermott telling his team how special their performance was.
"Hey that’s a hell of a win, men," McDermott said during his speech. "Listen, as a coach, man, you always look for a win like this early in the year when you’re trying to bring a team together. You guys just showed me what’s in here. This is a football team right here. It is early in the season but you never stopped playing. New faces in this locker room, you never stopped playing. You kept playing for one another. Now where's Matt Prater?"
He then had this funny message about the team's fill-in kicker:
"This guy’s legs, first of all he’s almost as old as I am and his legs are smaller than mine but we are so proud to have you in Buffalo. On that kick right there, welcome to Buffalo."
After Prater's short, selfless speech, Allen closed things out with a fired-up message for his guys:
“There’s No f------ quit in this team," Allen said. "Love you all, boys.”
Here's that postgame moment:
That's a night that will never be forgotten for the Bills and their fans. Especially the ones who were seen leaving the game a little bit early when they mistakenly thought it was out of reach.