Josh Allen Won't Play in Bills' Preseason Opener As Team Starts Backup
When the Buffalo Bills open preseason play Saturday against the New York Giants, their star quarterback will not see action.
However, a former Pro Bowler will start in his stead.
The Bills will play quarterback Mitchell Trubisky against the Giants "for about a quarter," coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday via Matt Parrino of the Post-Standard. Quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, will not play at all.
Trubisky, a Pro Bowler with the Chicago Bears in 2018 before a sustained decline, saw action in nine games last season. He completed 73.1% of his passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Other quarterbacks on Buffalo's roster include AFC East lifer Mike White and Shane Buechele, once of Texas and SMU.
The Bills are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. It seems a safe bet that fans will see Allen for that one.