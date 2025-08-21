SI

Josh Allen Will Complete a Career-First During Bills Final Preseason Game

Stephen Douglas

Josh Allen might warm up this weekend, but he won’t play.
Josh Allen will not play on Saturday when the Bills take on the Buccaneers in their final preseason game of the year. While Joe Burrow keeps putting himself in harm's way in hopes of avoiding a slow start to he season, Allen coming off his first MVP award and sixth straight trip to the playoffs, is safely watching his team play from the sideline.

The thing is, that's not how Allen usually does things. As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, this is the first time in Allen's career that he will not appear in the preseason.

This is obviously a huge difference from, say, 2024 when Allen appeared in one preseason game for one drive and threw three passes. Or 2022, when he appeared in one game for one possession and threw three passes.

Allen actually played in two games in 2023, but you'd have to go all the way back to 2021 when he played almost an entire half in a preseason game against the Packers.

The good news for Allen is that playing in the preseason doesn't mean much for his performance in the regular season. Last year he threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and scored two more touchdowns rushing in Week 1 against the Cardinals.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

