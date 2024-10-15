Josh Allen Was Chirping at Jets Defenders After Throwing Another TD Pass
Josh Allen had a nice first half against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Allen completed 10-of-12 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and also scored a rushing touchdown as the Bills took a 20-17 lead into halftime.
On Allen's second touchdown pass of the half, he dipped out of a sack and scrambled to his left. That's when he saw Dawson Knox running towards the front pylon. Allen threw a perfect pass and Knox caught his first touchdown of the season.
Allen was hyped about the play and let Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood hear all about it. Sherwood had tried to convinced officials that Knox had been out of bounds, but Allen presented a more compelling argument.
This is one play that will definitely end up on Allen's highlight reel. His reaction says it all.