Josh Allen Had Classy Message for Tua Tagovailoa After QB's Injury in Dolphins-Bills
The biggest storyline surrounding the Buffalo Bills' 31–10 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night was the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa was ruled out of the game with a concussion after sustaining a hit to the head in the third quarter.
After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was among those concerned about Tagovailoa's well being.
"If you know Tua outside of football like I do, you can't help but feel for him," Allen said on the Prime Video postgame show. "He's a great football player, but he's an even greater human being. He's one of the best humans on the planet. I've got a lot of love for him. I'm just praying for him and his family and hoping everything is O.K."
Tagovailoa was able to walk off the field on his own accord. During the fourth quarter, Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reported that Tagovailoa was in the locker room with family and was conscious, awake, alert and had full movement in his extremities. All good news—especially considering Tagovailoa's long injury history.
"It's tough, this game of football that we play," Allen said. "It's got its highs, and it's got its lows—and that's definitely one of the lows."
"It makes me sick," Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson said of Tagovailoa's injury after the game. "It sucks. ... I have a lot of love for Tua; I've built a great relationship with him. You care about the person more than the player, and everybody in this organization would say the same thing."
Tagovailoa threw for 145 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 17-of-25 passing before exiting the game in the third quarter. Allen threw for 139 yards and one score on 13-of-19 passing, but it was more than enough as Bills running back James Cook steered the offense to victory with three total touchdowns.
The Dolphins and Bills will meet again in Week 9 at Highmark Stadium.