Josh Allen’s Downfield Dime Shows Why He’s the MVP Favorite
We saw it all in Week 15.
Josh Allen just about finished off the MVP race with another phenomenal showing, and his downfield dime to Keon Coleman exemplifies why. Then there’s Terry McLaurin, working harder than anybody could be reasonably asked to, running across the field to give Jayden Daniels a touchdown target.
Conversely, the Indianapolis Colts showed how a fun idea can quickly turn into a nightmare. And for the Denver Broncos, how anticipation can make all the difference.
But we start in Detroit, where Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their 11th win of the season.
Josh Allen rolls right and makes magic with Keon Coleman
Allen is likely about to earn some individual hardware this season, and the forthcoming play is a great example of why.
Leading the Detroit Lions by a 21–14 score in the second quarter, Buffalo had a first-and-10 at its own 30-yard line. On the play, the Bills came out in a condensed formation, with Coleman (No. 0) lined up on the right flank. Meanwhile, the Lions were in a Cover 3 scheme.
Using play-action, Buffalo influenced Detroit toward the left side of the field (from an offensive perspective) while Allen rolled right. However, the Lions were able to get pressure from the backside, forcing Allen to take a much more circuitous route before he could set and look downfield.
Once Allen set up, he had two options. He could try to throw an intermediate ball to Mack Hollins (No. 13). Or, he could load up and go for the deep ball to Coleman, who was locked up in tight coverage by corner Khalil Dorsey (No. 30).
Allen chose Coleman, who did an excellent job tracking the ball while gaining separation. The throw, as usual, was perfect. The result was a 64-yard bomb, giving Buffalo its biggest gain on a day where it notched 559 total yards.
Colts see season end with ill-conceived trick play
It’s one thing to lose. It’s another thing to lose because of a horrific, self-inflicted mistake.
Trailing 17–13 against the Denver Broncos in a de facto playoff game, the Colts had the ball with second-and-7 at the Denver 40-yard line. On the play, Indianapolis lined up four wide to the right, including rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell (No. 10) at the bottom of the formation. Defensively, Denver was in a two-deep look.
Upon the snap, quarterback Anthony Richardson immediately threw backward to Mitchell. Mitchell caught the ball clean and then spun the ball around in his hands, trying to get the laces correct. The problem? It took way too much time, telegraphing what was to come.
While Mitchell was getting a good grip, star edge rusher Nik Bonitto (No. 15) read the play and took off toward Richardson, who was waiting for a return lateral from Mitchell.
Once Bonitto caught the ball, he was on a dead run for the end zone, effectively ending the Colts’ playoff hopes.
Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin hook up for highlight-reel score
After forcing a punt on the New Orleans Saints’ opening drive, the Commanders took the ball and marched into the red zone, facing second-and-goal at the 16-yard line.
On the play, Washington went with an empty look, with Daniels in shotgun. McLaurin (No. 17) was part of the right side, lined up wide and off the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, the Saints were playing a Cover 2 zone scheme, trying to keep everything in front of them while challenging any throw into the end zone.
For New Orleans, the play appeared to be a success. Daniels had nowhere to go before scrambling out to the left. Once Daniels went that direction, everyone moved with the flow, including McLaurin, who in the picture below was standing at the 10-yard line, all the way on the other side of the field.
While Daniels danced around and avoided pressure, McLaurin almost ran the width of the gridiron, finding a way to give his rookie quarterback a target. Incredibly, the two connected.
In the video of the play below, notice McLaurin’s effort in conjunction with Daniels’s escapability. The combination is why the Commanders won’t be an easy out in the postseason.