NFL Week 15 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Jump to a game
This could be the turning point in a litany of playoff races in the 2024 NFL season.
On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens (9–5) crushed the New York Giants (2–12) to keep themselves in the mix for the AFC North, while the Kansas City Chiefs (13–1) handled the Cleveland Browns (3–11), although Patrick Mahomes was forced to leave early with an ankle injury.
In the late window, the Detroit Lions (12–1) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (10–3), who are hoping to avoid their second two-game losing streak of the year. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles (11–2) welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (10–3). And, in a huge AFC tilt, the Denver Broncos (8–5) and Indianapolis Colts (6–7) are doing battle in the Mile High City.
Finally, Sunday night has the Green Bay Packers (8–5) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (8–5), who must keep winning to stay ahead in the NFC West race.
Ravens 35, Giants 14
My take: Out of its bye week, Baltimore (9–5) looked like a team capable of making a run at the AFC North title. Entering the day two games out of first place, the Ravens hammered a hapless New York (2–12) team yet to win at MetLife Stadium this year. Lamar Jackson amassed 357 total yards while Rashod Bateman had three receptions for 80 yards and two scores. All told, Baltimore kept itself in the race to host a playoff game or two, as the Giants keep sinking to depths almost unthinkable during the Tom Coughlin era only a decade ago.
Stock up: Jackson probably isn’t going to win his second consecutive MVP and third overall, but his numbers are elite. For the year, Jackson has thrown for 34 touchdowns against three interceptions while totaling 4,325 yards.
Stock down: Brian Daboll’s job security. It seems a foregone conclusion that owner John Mara will move on from general manager Joe Schoen this offseason, but will Daboll survive? With every ugly loss, especially at home, it will be tougher for Mara to stay the proverbial course.
Up Next: Steelers at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21; Giants at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22
Chiefs 21, Browns 7
My take: Kansas City (13–1) finally won a non-one-score game, but all isn’t well after it defeated Cleveland (3–11) in the rain. Patrick Mahomes left early with an ankle injury after going 19-of-38 for 159 yards and two scores, while the offense managed just 311 yards despite the defense and special teams getting six takeaways. For the Browns, Jameis Winston was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing three interceptions, and might be looking at a clipboard the rest of the season.
Stock up: Kansas City’s pass rush. The Chiefs have struggled for much of the year with Charles Omenihu rehabbing a torn ACL. Since Omenihu’s return, Kansas City has notched 11 sacks over the past three games, including five on Sunday against the Browns.
Stock down: Andy Reid. The Chiefs’ second-half gameplan, despite leading by multiple scores the entire way, was to throw nonstop. Before kneeling down, Kansas City ran just 12 times on 32 plays in the second half. And it resulted in Mahomes getting hurt.
Up Next: Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 21; Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22
Texans 20, Dolphins 12
My take: Houston emerged from its bye week and earned (9–5) a win over Miami (6–8), which is now all but eliminated from the AFC playoff picture. It wasn’t a great day for either quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa had four turnovers and C.J. Stroud passed for 131 yards on 5.0 yards per attempt. Still, the Texans won to maintain a two-game lead in the AFC South, even if the Colts pull an upset in Denver later on.
Stock up: Danielle Hunter has been terrific this season in his first year with the Texans, and had another excellent afternoon. The veteran posted 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.
Stock down: Miami needed a great day from Tagovailoa, and instead got one of his worst. Not dealing with the elements or a great opponent, he suffered the four aforementioned turnovers and threw for just 196 yards on 40 attempts.
Up Next: 49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 22; Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 21
Commanders 20, Saints 19
My take: For Washington (9–5), the win means staying in firm control of its own destiny in the NFC playoff picture. Jayden Daniels threw for 226 yards, Terry McLaurin caught two touchdown passes and the Commanders held off New Orleans (5–9), who had quarterback Jake Haener making his first NFL start. For Washington, there’s still plenty to clean up including the offensive line, which allowed eight sacks, but the overall picture is rosy with one more win likely getting the Commanders into the playoffs.
Stock up: Daniels did a terrific job in a tough spot. The Saints are struggling, but it’s never easy playing in the Superdome, especially when you’re a local product after his Heisman days at LSU. Daniels didn’t miss the moment, totaling 292 yards and two touchdowns in a win.
Stock down: New Orleans needs to be better up front. Haener was making his initial start and had little chance, getting sacked three times before coming out of the game before the second half. The running attack also had no room, gaining just 69 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.
Up Next: Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22; Saints at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 23
Bengals 37, Titans 27
My take: It was more of the same for Cincinnati (5–8) on Sunday. Joe Burrow was spectacular against Tennessee (3–11), throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals likely need to run the table and get a ton of help to sneak into the AFC playoffs, but the victory provides a glimmer of hope. As for the Titans, the only questions revolve around evaluating the young talent for future roles led by quarterback Will Levis. Levis had another tough day, throwing three interceptions with a lost fumble in defeat.
Stock up: Ja’Marr Chase is making an overwhelming case to be the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history. After catching nine passes for 94 yards, Chase continued his pursuit of the receiving triple crown. It’s far from unattainable.
Stock down: Again, it has to be Levis. Despite a strong arm and terrific size, it’s tough to see him as a plus starter because of all the mistakes. In the first half alone, Levis had the four aforementioned turnovers, putting Tennessee’s defense in an impossible spot.
Up Next: Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22; Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22
Jets 32, Jaguars 25
My take: New York (4–10) finally got back into the win column, largely because Aaron Rodgers had one of his better days in recent seasons. Rodgers threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville (3–11), which has been rancid in pass coverage over the past two seasons. Davante Adams went off all afternoon with 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mac Jones had a respectable game, throwing for 294 yards and two scores, but also tossed two interceptions.
Stock up: Jacksonville’s draft position. Frankly, that’s all this game was about from a big-picture perspective. While the Jaguars don’t need a quarterback, they do need a bevy of other things, and could be in position to draft a game-changer such as Colorado’s Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Stock down: Doug Pederson and his entire coaching staff. The Jets have been brutal all year, and scored 32 points against a defense that has looked lost most of the season. All told, New York registered 400 yards and 21 first downs.
Up Next: Jaguars at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 22; Rams at Jets, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22
Cowboys 30, Panthers 14
My take: Dallas (6–8) isn’t fighting for a playoff spot, but it showed some fight as a road underdog, handling Carolina (3–11) with ease. Cooper Rush had one of his better days in his career, throwing three touchdowns including one to CeeDee Lamb, who went over 100 yards. Although it came in another defeat, Bryce Young also had an uneven performance. The second-year man threw for 219 yards on 7.8 yards per attempt, continuing to show good progression going into the offseason, but also had two lost fumbles and two interceptions.
Stock up: It’s been a tough year for the Cowboys, but Lamb went over the 1,000-yard threshold for the fourth consecutive season. After signing a megadeal this summer, Lamb has lived up to expectations, even with Dak Prescott being lost for the year at midseason.
Stock down: Carolina needs more from Xavier Legette. The 2024 first-round pick is yet to post a single game of at least 70 receiving yards, and against Dallas, had just two catches for seven yards.
Up Next: Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 22; Cardinals at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22