Josh Allen Encourages Everyone to Go See 'Sinners'
Josh Allen's future wife has a movie out, and he had nothing but praise for it.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the reigning NFL MVP expressed how excited he was for his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld about her movie Sinners. He then encouraged everyone to go see it.
"It was awesome," Allen said. "A different world, a very cool experience. I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. And it's getting some great reviews, it's a fantastic movie. So go watch it."
Allen and Steinfeld began dating in May 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2024.
Sinners is directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed both Black Panther movies, and stars Michael B. Jordan. It currently has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Allen and the Bills are attempting to bounce back from yet another playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo lost the AFC Championship game 27-25, marking the fourth time in five seasons the Kansas City had knocked them out of the playoffs.