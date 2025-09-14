Josh Allen Explains How He Injured His Nose vs. Jets
Josh Allen briefly left the Buffalo Bills' win over the New York Jets on Sunday due to a bloody nose. Now we know how it happened.
After the 30-10 win, Allen was asked how he injured his nose. His description of how his nose began "leaking" was entertaining. A reporter asked him, "How's the face?" and he had a good answer.
"We can breathe, so it's good," Allen said after inhaling deeply. "I don't know what hit me, it was a knee, it was a hand, it was somebody. Helmet just kind of came down right on the bridge of my nose and just started leaking."
That's a really funny way to put that.
While Allen can inhale without obstruction, Bills fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief because it seems the reigning NFL MVP is fine.
On Sunday, Allen completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, and added 59 yards on six carries. It was a pedestrian afternoon for the three-time Pro Bowler, but his team secured a win over a divisional rival and improved to 2-0.
Better yet, he escaped without serious injury.