SI

Josh Allen Briefly Left Bills-Jets Game Thanks to a Bloody Face

The Bills quarterback only went out of the game for a play.

Madison Williams

Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the game momentarily with a bloodied nose.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the game momentarily with a bloodied nose. / @CBS
In this story:

At the end of the first quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to take a pretty hard hit to the face when being tackled.

Allen quickly ran off the field as his nose looked bloodied. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in briefly while the medical staff attended to Allen on the sidelines. Trubisky completed a 32-yard pass to help his team out.

Thankfully for Buffalo fans, Allen returned to the field at the start of the second quarter. He had a cotton ball in his nostril when he got back in the huddle. Allen seemed to avoid any severe injury.

Allen will continue to ice his nose on the sidelines in between drives on Sunday.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast that Allen is expected to undergo an X-Ray on his nose after the game. It sounds like Allen will plan to remain in the rest of the game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL