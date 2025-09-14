Josh Allen Briefly Left Bills-Jets Game Thanks to a Bloody Face
At the end of the first quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to take a pretty hard hit to the face when being tackled.
Allen quickly ran off the field as his nose looked bloodied. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in briefly while the medical staff attended to Allen on the sidelines. Trubisky completed a 32-yard pass to help his team out.
Thankfully for Buffalo fans, Allen returned to the field at the start of the second quarter. He had a cotton ball in his nostril when he got back in the huddle. Allen seemed to avoid any severe injury.
Allen will continue to ice his nose on the sidelines in between drives on Sunday.
CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast that Allen is expected to undergo an X-Ray on his nose after the game. It sounds like Allen will plan to remain in the rest of the game.