Josh Allen Explains Reasoning Behind His New Mustache at Bills Training Camp
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen debuted a new look Wednesday at training camp at St. John Fisher University—a mustache sitting on his upper lip.
Allen's facial hair made waves earlier Wednesday when the Bills' official social media account shared a video of the quarterback stretching with his helmet off, letting the world see his mustache. Allen explained his new look during his press conference Wednesday with reporters.
"It wasn't really a choice," Allen said about his mustache. "Whatever my center [Connor McGovern] asks me to do, I'm going to try to do. Him and Dave Edwards were going 'stache only, so they asked me to join them, so I did."
A quarterback keeping his offensive line happy is always a good idea.
Allen is entering a big season for himself and the Bills. With Stefon Diggs now in Houston, Allen will throw to a new receiving corps led by veterans Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as rookie Keon Coleman.
The Bills will begin their three-game preseason slate Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Highmark Stadium.