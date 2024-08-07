Josh Allen Had Interesting Answer When Asked If He Misses Stefon Diggs on Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be in the huddle with a much different group of receivers this year as Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason.
Allen doesn't want to dwell on the past, and he instead focuses on the strengths of his offensive team this year. When asked if he has missed Diggs during practices in training camp, he admitted that "miss" might not be the right word.
“Stef’s a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said on Wednesday. “Miss? I don’t know if I’d say miss. He was a guy that was reliable, you can look to, he’s going to have the juice every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it every day in Houston. So definitely. You can’t say you don’t miss that. But I’m very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”
In all four years that Allen and Diggs played together, Diggs was Allen's top receiver. Diggs tallied over 1,000 yards and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the four seasons.