Josh Allen 'Getting a Little Tired' of Questions About Beating the Chiefs
For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, questions about his team's playoff record vs. the Chiefs hurt just as badly as the record itself.
Speaking in a recent interview with Esports Insider's D.J. Siddiqi, Allen admitted that he is "getting a little tired" of questions about his weaknesses against the Patrick Mahomes-led squad, to whom the Bills have lost four times in the past five NFL postseasons.
“Getting over that hump, it’s been the question. I hear it all the time," Allen said. "I’m getting a little tired of it. But the way to stop getting that question asked is to go out there and do it.”
That's definitely true—the fastest way to stop the chatter is to stop the pattern. As for how he can do that, Allen has a plan.
“You got to make sure that you’re doing everything right on your side of the football and not giving him short fields and turnovers," the QB said of Mahomes, who he also described as a "heck of an athlete."
“He can extend plays with the best of them,” the reigning NFL MVP continued. “He’s got an absolute cannon for an arm. He sees things happen before they happen. Super smart. He works extremely hard, you know? And he’s won three [Super Bowls], so we can’t argue with the results.”
And as for next season and the forthcoming Super Bowl push, "We got to go put our best foot forward and keep working hard and just kind of try to find ourselves to get back to that position where we have that opportunity to do it,” Allen continued, on beating the Chiefs. “One won’t get asked this question if we’re not in that position. Just got to keep working hard and make the plays when we need to make them."
The Bills will get some practice for their inevitable playoff run when they host the Chiefs on Nov. 2.