Josh Allen Gives Crushing Assessment of Bills' Loss to Chiefs in Postgame Interview
Josh Allen is probably having some big time déjà vu right now.
Once again, he put up monster numbers across a stellar season only to be stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs before making it to the Super Bowl.
It's got to feel maddening, if not at least partially motivating, to be foiled so many times by the same opponent, especially when the margins of victory are as narrow as they were during Sunday night's AFC title game. Seriously, if you want to feel sad, watch Allen on the sidelines as the Chiefs clinched the win. Brutal stuff.
In a somber moment at his postgame press conference, the quarterback efficiently but emotionally summed up his team's performance and their ultimate loss, which once again came at the hands of the unstoppable Chiefs.
"It's not fun," a visibly upset Allen told the media. "But to be the champs, you got to beat the champs and we didn't do it tonight."
Woof. But, true.
Allen will no doubt get his day in the sun at some point here, just not today. And to really make it worth it, let's hope it's the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes he gets to beat, if only for the story.