Josh Allen Said His Goal For Bills-Ravens Showdown Centers Around Legendary Rock Song

The Bills QB hopes to hear this song on Sunday.

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen is looking forward to Sunday's showdown with the Ravens.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in a divisional round playoff game that has all the makings of being a classic, especially since it will feature the top two MVP candidates going head-to-head in the middle of their primes.

While Allen is excited about the opportunity, he laid out what he hopes to have happen—and his goal might be a bit of a surprise for those who aren't used to attending Bills games. The QB said on Wednesday that he hopes they get to the fourth quarter and Highmark Stadium is rocking with the Killers' legendary song "Mr. Brightside" blaring from the speakers and all the fans are singing at the top of their lungs.

"Our goal is to get to the fourth quarter and have Mr. Brightside be playing," Allen said with a smile.

That experience has become a thing recently at Bills home games and it's usually a sign that the home team is playing well and all of Bills Mafia is fired up.

If that song starts playing Sunday night, and things are going well for the Bills, it will be an electric scene.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

