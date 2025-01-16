Josh Allen Said His Goal For Bills-Ravens Showdown Centers Around Legendary Rock Song
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in a divisional round playoff game that has all the makings of being a classic, especially since it will feature the top two MVP candidates going head-to-head in the middle of their primes.
While Allen is excited about the opportunity, he laid out what he hopes to have happen—and his goal might be a bit of a surprise for those who aren't used to attending Bills games. The QB said on Wednesday that he hopes they get to the fourth quarter and Highmark Stadium is rocking with the Killers' legendary song "Mr. Brightside" blaring from the speakers and all the fans are singing at the top of their lungs.
"Our goal is to get to the fourth quarter and have Mr. Brightside be playing," Allen said with a smile.
That experience has become a thing recently at Bills home games and it's usually a sign that the home team is playing well and all of Bills Mafia is fired up.
If that song starts playing Sunday night, and things are going well for the Bills, it will be an electric scene.