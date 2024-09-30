Josh Allen Heaved One of the Most Ridiculous Passes of His Career in Bills-Ravens
Josh Allen magic is real.
In an attempt to get the Buffalo Bills back within striking distance of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, Allen hurled a deep pass on third-and-5 that most—actually, probably all—football coaches would advise against. Unless your name is Josh Allen, of course.
Chased out to the sideline by three Ravens defenders, Allen threw against his body and hurled a pass 40 yards down the field as he slid out of bounds. It dropped right into the hands of Bills receiver Khalil Shakir for a 52-yard gain.
Simply incredible.
Per Next Gen Stats, Allen was 0.9 yards away from the sideline when he threw that 52-yard pass. Since his rookie year in 2018, Allen is 6-for-7 for 118 yards and three touchdowns when attempting a pass within one yard of the sideline. For context, the rest of the NFL is 1-for-16 in that span.
Allen and the Bills entered their Sunday Night Football clash 3–0, but they quickly found themselves behind in Baltimore. The Ravens opened up a 21–3 lead at halftime and were leading 35–10 early in the fourth quarter.
Allen will look to rebound and create more magic on the gridiron in Week 5 in the Bills' matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.