Josh Allen Relayed Humble Answer When Asked About AFC Championship Rematch vs. Chiefs
After staving off a near-comeback attempt by the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are headed back to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
They're once again set to go up against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs—the team that's knocked them out of three of the last four postseasons.
Allen was asked by CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson why this one will be different—and relayed a humble answer:
“I can't tell ya that," said the 28-year-old—who tallied two rushing touchdowns in Buffalo's win over Baltimore. "I just know we're gonna work hard and we're gonna have a heck of a week. Gonna enjoy this one tonight and turn our attention to the Chiefs tomorrow."
"We know what they are," Allen continued. "They're the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL. Someone's gotta—you gotta beat 'em to get past 'em."
The last time these two teams played was back in Week 11, with the Bills coming out on top in a 30-21 win from Buffalo. As we know, the postseason is a different ball game.
Sunday's AFC championship game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST from Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. Mark your calendars—we should be in for an instant classic.